PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a very hot day again across northwest Florida as temperatures climb into the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland. Factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel more like 112-116 degrees. Because of the extreme heat and its potential to lead to heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for central and eastern counties of the Panhandle today until 7 p.m. CDT.

Beat the heat with these safety tips:

• Reduce time in the sun

• Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air-conditioned locations

• Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

• If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

• Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

• Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

• Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

• Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

A west/southwest wind will be prevalent in the lower levels of the atmosphere through the weekend, resulting in high humidity and a better chance for rain inland, especially as the sea breeze advances northward. Overall, though, the pattern features our typical pop-up pattern with rain chances around 30-50% (lower along the coast, higher inland). At the same time, temperatures will remain in the low 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland. Overnight lows will hover near 80 degrees along the coast and the mid-70s inland.