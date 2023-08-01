PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – There have been little changes in the forecast over the last 24 hours. Dry air is still present in the mid-upper levels of our atmosphere thanks to northwesterly flow. This has dropped dew points just the slightest bit, limiting our “feels like” temperature or heat index today. Because it will likely feel less than 108 degrees (heat advisory criteria), we do not have a heat advisory today. However, it will still be hot, so please take proper safety precautions to beat the heat!

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

Temperatures themselves will top out in the low 90s for our coastal areas and mid-upper 90s inland through Friday.

Rain chances will be pretty limited to just a couple stray showers Tuesday through Wednesday. By Thursday and into the weekend, more moisture will be present as winds shift back to the southwest, resulting in scattered pop-up showers and storms. Rain chances will be more reflective of our typical summertime pattern featuring hit or miss style shower and storm activity.