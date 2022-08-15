Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Temps for the beginning of the week will be average or just above this time of year. If you don’t like the warm temps you will not have to wait long. Thursday will roll in with below-normal temps so what’s the catch? Rain is the catch, we will see very high rain chances across the area from Thursday to Saturday. This will be thanks to a pivoting front that will set up over the top of us by Thursday and will be slow to exit the area by Sunday. This setup can lead to very heavy rain across the area, at the moment not forecasting anything outrageous but something to keep an eye on this week.

