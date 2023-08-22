Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Temps over the 100 mark will happen more than a few times this week for our inland areas. Coastal areas will be warm as well with the mid-90s for highs most of the week. Dew points will be in the low to mid-70s so the heat index / feels-like will be in the 110 area up to 116. This is enough for heat advisories and excessive heat warnings as well. Thursday could be the only day we avoid these warnings until next Monday.

Tuesday night dry and warm temps will fall into the mid to upper 70s a 10% chance of a shower overnight. Wednesday temps rise into the mid to upper 90s for the coast and low 100s for our inland areas. Wind will be out of the north with a backdoor front sliding through late in the day. A shower or storm is possible if we can overcome the dry air in the mid and upper levels because of the strong cap I have rain chances at just 20% for Wednesday which will be very much boom or bust. if the cap breaks we could see 40 to 50% coverage if we get anything to go. Thursday to Saturday will be hot another front that will come in next Sunday to Monday and offer higher rain chances and a better cool down. After next Tuesday it appears a wetter pattern could be around for a bit before some cooler air

Tropics have been active but for now, just watching Franklin as the rest of the tropics are relatively not active. Franklin is not a threat to the area as it runs up the east coast offshore. It should stay out to sea as well. Middle to end of next week we will be watching for a Gyer-ish setup as of right now it’s too far out to know if anything will come from it. The models have been all over the place showing anything from a strong storm in the Gulf to a broad low to no low at all. For now, everything is on the table but nothing to worry about just yet. Will have to see how things trend. We should have a good idea by Friday/Saturday as the energy being shown ejected to this side of Central America will be established and we should know then if it can make it across and where the upper low will be to steer it. Right now just too many unknowns and changing variables to say anything with reassurance. Check back as often as possible but breathe easy for now.