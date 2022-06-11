PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – The moist and warm conditions will be abundant through the weekend as a stationary boundary settles over the Panhandle.

Overnight Saturday, light winds and high humidity will make patchy fog possible through early Sunday morning.

Shifting towards the beginning of the work week a high-pressure ridge will bring very hot temperatures to the eastern US. Monday the Panhandle will see seasonal highs in the afternoon in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

By Tuesday inland areas can expect temperatures to enter near the mid-90 degree range.

By midweek moisture will re-enter the region, with 30-40% chances of pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon.

The heat index will make the air feel over 100 degrees, so be sure to drink plenty of water and make sure your air conditioning is working correctly.