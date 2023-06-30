Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will not be much of a worry this weekend as we will still be reliant on small-scale features to work in and through. This week we have had a few chances at an MCS ( Mesoscale Convective System) none of those worked through the area so I am at the moment thinking we don’t see one this weekend either. Rain chances will pick up next week as the high that has kept us hot and dry starts to break down a bit. That will allow for surface moisture to bubble up during the heating of the day. This is also known as our summer pattern/splash and dash/rain lotto activity. The better chance of rain return on Tuesday of next week and continue to increase until the end of the week. Rain chances will be 40 to 60% for most of next week.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area Saturday while temps will be in the mid to upper 90s the heat index will be 105-110 degrees Saturday, Sunday, and even into Monday!

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air-conditioned locations

Wear light-colored , lightweight, and loose-fitting clothing

, If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets, and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside