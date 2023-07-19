PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Today will essentially be a repeat of yesterday’s weather, featuring a mostly sunny and hazy sky and temperatures back in the low-mid 90s.

Rain chances will be low through Friday thanks to high pressure both at the surface and aloft. This will bring dry air to the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, keeping the rain chances down and lowering dew points, too. The lower dew points should keep us below any heat advisory criteria, but it is still going to be very warm with the heat index at times reaching 100-105. The sea breeze each day will still allow for a stray pop up, but rain chances, in general, will be under 20%.

Through Friday, temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s along the coast and mid-90s inland while morning lows hover in the mid-upper 70s. Today and tomorrow, a stray shower or storm is possible, but there won’t be much wet weather at all. By Friday, changes will begin to occur with an inflow of moisture resulting in more pop-ups. Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be the wettest days of the week with scattered showers and storms likely thanks to an approaching frontal system. For now, though, it does not look like this weekend will be a washout by any means. Rather, it will likely be hit-or-miss showers and storms, more typical of our summertime pattern.