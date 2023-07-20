PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High temperatures have been in the low to mid-90s so far this week, but it has felt like the low 100s just about every single day thanks to humidity. This combination will continue through the end of the work week. Dry weather will hold on as well, minus a pop-up shower or storm.

Today will essentially be a repeat of yesterday’s weather, featuring a mostly sunny and hazy sky and temperatures back in the low-mid 90s. Factoring in the humidity, though, it will feel more like 102-110 degrees. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 12-7 p.m. CDT for all areas of the Panhandle except coastal Walton, Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Big Bend counties.

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

Relief from the heat is on the way this weekend, but in the meantime, rain chances will be low through Friday. The upper-level ridge and surface high will start to break down Saturday as a frontal system approaches the Panhandle. A cold front will slow down and stall out across the Deep South, resulting in higher rain chances late in the day Saturday. Sunday will be the wettest day of the next seven, thankfully, resulting in lower temperatures. The highs that day will likely be in the mid-upper 80s.

Heading into next week, the frontal boundary will begin to wash out and leave us with our typical summertime pattern, in which case pop-up showers and storms develop late morning through the afternoon and are enhanced only by the sea breeze or outflow boundaries. Temperatures at that time will also gradually trend back into the low 90s.