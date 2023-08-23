Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat is not going away soon but some relief with lower dew points will be around for Thursday. A backdoor front late Wednesday will allow for some lower dew points to slide into the area for the next few days while Thursday will be the only real benefit. It will still be hot with temps in the mid to upper 90s but it will not feel as bad Thursday. Friday to Sunday that same dry air will make the low 100s more achievable as the dry air can heat up more easily. Rain chances stay really low through Sunday with 20% or lower.

Monday things get complicated, as we are set for 2 to 4 fronts over the next 10 days. As well we have the possibility of a low getting going in the Gulf. Also, another piece of energy that gets into the Gulf as well. We should have a much better idea of what we’re looking at in the Gulf by Friday/Saturday. Right now the models are all over the place and flip with each run giving very little confidence in any solution right now. This is how I see things for now. A broad low will likely be in the Gulf next week but it could be anything from just extra moisture to a quick spin-up tropical system. The pieces are there for a system to take advantage of if it all comes together but there are a lot of pieces at play and getting them all to line up for a strong tropical system seems unlikely to me its not impossible but at the moment I’m leaning toward a broader low that works across the peninsula of Florida mid to late next week. Another cold front comes in and swings whatever is there away. For now, it’s just something to keep an eye on timing to have a better idea is Friday/Saturday. The timing to see a system develop if it can will be Monday to Wednesday next week and any potential impacts to our area are impossible to tell right now. At the moment there is no reason to be concerned more than just needing to check the forecast once a day starting this weekend to the middle of next week.

The fronts will chip away at the upper ridge and it is very possible that we will be at least back to normal if not see some lower dew points around after they move through. That should bring us more sustained relief by the second week in September. Let’s hope these fronts make it this far south and bring us that much-needed relief. We have time to see how it trends but I’m thinking cooler thoughts, fingers crossed.