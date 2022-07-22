Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The rain chances will be down from what we had most of this week for the weekend. This will be good news for those that want to get outdoors and enjoy some sun. Rain chances will still be in the 30 to 40% area for both days. This still should feature better chances of sunshine over rainfall for any given location. Moisture will start to sneak back into the area on Sunday evening and night, this will be thanks to an upper low that will approach the region on Monday and will likely bring us the best chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days. Our pattern is a rather classic setup for the summer month but will feature at times some better rain chances as tropical moisture moves in and out of the area over the next 7 to 10 days. The tropics are still very calm for now but starting to see some signs of an uptick in activity as we get close to August.

