Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure will continue to build across the area throughout this week. This means the rain chances will be limited to the seabreeze and the focus will be mostly inland. Going into the weekend we will see some changes. A trough will once again move in and wash out over the area. That should again bring enhanced rain chances to much of the area starting Saturday and lasting well into next week. How for the south the front drops will determine how much moisture we hold onto next week and beyond. The tropics remain calm as we do not have any areas of interest to monitor.

