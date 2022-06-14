PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A dome of heat is building over the Plains and shifting to the east this week. The ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to soar into the low 90s along the coast and upper 90s inland through the weekend. Adding in humidity, it could feel as hot as 105-110 degrees. Heat advisories will likely remain in the forecast for much of the week ahead as this pattern will struggle to change. Rain chances remain spotty each day with a slightly better chance at seeing scattered activity today and Wednesday.

The heat and humidity will make for dangerous health conditions for sensitive groups and anyone spending prolonged periods of time outside. To beat the heat, follow these safety tips: