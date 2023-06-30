PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Temperatures will remain elevated in the 90s all across northwest Florida through the holiday weekend, and unfortunately, more moisture is expected to build, too. That will make it feel more like 105-110 degrees Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even into Monday!

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

There are some changes coming to the forecast by Fourth of July and much of next week. The ridge of high pressure that’s been keeping us hot and dry this week will break down, resulting in a more summerlike pattern typical of the Panhandle with pop-up showers and storms daily. Rain coverage will return to 40-60% of the area seeing the wet weather. With the rising rain chances, temperatures will also trend downwards a bit. Coastal areas will likely see temperatures hover near 90 through the middle of next week while inland areas see those numbers remain in the low-mid 90s.

If you have outdoor plans, please remember “when thunder roars, go indoors.” If you can hear thunder, even if it’s sunny where you are, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you download the StormTrack 13 app to your mobile devices, you can receive alerts about lightning in your area.