Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will be getting less for the end of the week and the weekend. With fewer clouds around, we will be seeing more heating. Temps should reach the low to mid 90 both Saturday and Sunday. With high dew points, this will bring in a heat index value close to 108° meaning that heat advisories might be needed for some of the area. Rain chances will pick back up in the middle of next week with the ridge breaking down just a touch. Rain chances should return to 40-50% starting next week.

