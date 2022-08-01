Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday will show a higher chance for precipitation as the high-pressure influence decreases throughout the forecast area. Shower and thunderstorm chances will pick up mid-morning and push inland throughout the afternoon with rain chances ranging from 30- 60%. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 90s, with rain and showers offering short cool downs as they move through. While there is no widespread severe risk tomorrow, the forecast area is under a marginal risk (1/5) for excessive rainfall. Storms that do develop could see localized urban flooding associated with heavy rainfall. With our precipitation potential returning Tuesday, it seems typical afternoon summer convection is upon us again. In the short term, we`ll continue to see an increase in precip chances with hi-res models indicating decent coverage for convection. With PWATs at or around 2 inches, we have plenty of moisture to support convection through diurnal mechanisms. Otherwise, expect highs generally in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows generally in the mid-70s.

