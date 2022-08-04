Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – With the Atlantic high in control the last few days we have had more missing and less hitting with the shower and storm action. This will be the same for our Friday as well for most. The best chances of rain will come in Franklin and Gulf counties. Seabreeze should eventually allow for some movement inland. The better chance of rain will come with an upper low to help lift over the weekend we will hold onto that moisture for much of next week with an enhanced summer pattern.

