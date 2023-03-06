PAMAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a bit of a foggy start this morning across the Panhandle. Visibility is reduced to about a mile or less, especially close to the coastline. Make sure you drive cautiously, leaving extra space between vehicles, dropping your speed and using your low-beam headlights.

Dense fog will likely evaporate by mid-morning, giving way to a mostly sunny sky that will turn partly cloudy through the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s along the coast and low-mid 80s inland. There is a 20% chance for a couple stray showers throughout the afternoon hours, too.

Isolated showers are likely on Tuesday, too, as moisture from the south meets a slowing cold front to our north. That front will not clear the Panhandle, though, so warm and muggy conditions are expected through the middle of the work week.

By Friday, another front will likely work its way through northwest Florida bringing scattered showers and/or storms, as well as a drop in temperatures for the weekend. Highs will mainly be in the low-mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 50s.