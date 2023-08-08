PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a very hot day again across northwest Florida as temperatures climb into the low-mid 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel more like 110-115 degrees. Because of the extreme heat and its potential to lead to heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for central and eastern counties of the Panhandle today until 7 p.m. CDT.

Beat the heat with these safety tips:

• Reduce time in the sun • Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air-conditioned locations • Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing • If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.) • Stay hydrated, drink lots of water • Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle • Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly • Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

Today will be a little wetter as a cluster of storms far to our north pushes southeast into Alabama and Georgia. There is a chance that a line of storms or broken line could make its way into the Panhandle later this afternoon. For this reason, rain chances have been bumped up to 60% inland, 40% along the coast.

Isolated severe storms will be possible with the storms later this afternoon. The greatest concern will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Please remember “when thunder roars, go indoors.” If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

A west/southwest wind will be prevalent in the lower levels of the atmosphere this week, resulting in high humidity and a better chance for rain inland over the next seven days, especially as the sea breeze advances northward. Overall, though, the middle to end of the week will feature our typical pop-up pattern with rain chances around 30-50% (lower along the coast, higher inland). At the same time, temperatures will remain in the low 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland. Overnight lows will hover near 80 degrees along the coast and the mid-70s inland.