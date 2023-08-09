PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a very hot day again across northwest Florida as temperatures climb into the low-mid 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel more like 105-116 degrees. Because of the extreme heat and its potential to lead to heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service has issued 2 heat alerts:

Excessive Heat Warning for central and eastern counties of the Panhandle today until 7 p.m. CDT. In these areas, it’ll feel like up to 112 degrees. Heat Advisory for Walton County and counties west until 7 p.m. CDT. In these areas, it’ll feel like up to 116 degrees.

Regardless of your location, it is going to be HOT today! Please take care of yourselves by following these heat safety guidelines:

• Reduce time in the sun

• Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air-conditioned locations

• Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

• If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

• Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

• Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

• Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

• Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

A west/southwest wind will be prevalent in the lower levels of the atmosphere this week, resulting in high humidity and a better chance for rain inland over the next seven days, especially as the sea breeze advances northward. Overall, though, the middle to end of the week will feature our typical pop-up pattern with rain chances around 30-50% (lower along the coast, higher inland). At the same time, temperatures will remain in the low 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland. Overnight lows will hover near 80 degrees along the coast and the mid-70s inland.