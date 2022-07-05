PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – On Tuesday, chances for showers and storms will start to kick up by late morning through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will subside around sunset.

High temperatures will range through the lower and mid-90s. With humidity factored in to the air temperatures, it will feel more like the low 100s.

A cold front will try to wash across the southeast later this week, which may increase rain chances to 50-60% chances Sunday and Monday.

No tropical updates are available.