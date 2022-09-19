PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge sits over the southeast. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. Dew points will be moderate, thankfully not resulting in high humidity. Therefore, the “feels like” temperature will be nearly the same as the actual air temperatures.

Temperatures will likely top out in the low-mid 90s along the coast while reaching the mid-upper 90s farther inland. Rain is not in the forecast at all Monday through Friday. A small chance for a shower or storm exists over the weekend with the passage of a cold front.

Tropics: Hurricane Fiona will be moving away from the Dominican Republic today. It is forecast to curve away from the east coast of the United States. It does not pose a threat at all to northwest Florida. The rest of the tropics are calm with nothing to worry about in the near term.