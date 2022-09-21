Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday we could tie or break some record high temps. The forecast across the area for the coast is the lower 90s while some locations could see temps as warm as 97 for Thursday afternoon. Relief is on the way with temps not expected to be as warm on Friday and a backdoor front on the way for the weekend. Going through next week we will start the week off with a front from Monday to Tuesday this will bring us a much bigger cool down where overnight lows could fall into the upper 50’s again for our inland areas. The daytime highs should be much nicer as well with temps climbing into the mid to upper 80s. This combined with dry air should make the days feel very nice. We will be keeping a close eye on a tropical system moving through the Caribbean and it should make its way to the Gulf as well. There are too many potential outcomes at this point to talk about where the storm could end up or how strong it will be or its impacts on any specific area. There is a plethora of model and ensemble solutions showing a tropical cyclone in the northwest Caribbean late this weekend or early next week. In the meantime, focus on ensuring you have a hurricane plan and emergency supplies on hand, which is good advice on any day of hurricane season. Once the tropical cyclone reaches the northwest Caribbean, there are many possible outcomes. So do not fret about the run-to-run variability of the models, especially deterministic models. Day-over-day trends in the ensemble track clusters may be worth looking at. Ultimately the message is to start checking back on the forecast this weekend when there will be less uncertainty. At the moment it’s best to be prepared and ready if the storm were to head in this direction.

