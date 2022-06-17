Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Saturday as a frontal feature moves through the region we`ll see showers and storms develop in the late afternoon hours. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s. Drier air will push in from the north as high-pressure surface building north of the region pushes a dry front through most of the region. The front will likely not make it all the way through the FL: Big Bend where a slight chance of rain is maintained from Tallahassee eastward. While D-CAPE and wet microburst potential will not be quite as high as in preceding days, we could still see strong to severe storms producing damaging straight-line winds in the Big Bend. With lower dew points north of the Florida line, maximum heat indices will be lower, but by no means comfortable, in GA and AL (the upper 90s). On Sunday afternoon, areas along and south of I-10 will suffer through heat indices in the 105- to 109-degree range.

