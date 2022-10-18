PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Yesterday’s cold front has left us with colder and drier air. It has also brought in a stronger wind from the north around 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. The combination of dry air, dry soil/ground fuel and breezy conditions will lead to a high fire danger threat today. A Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning has been issued for locations west of the Apalachicola River. Avoid outdoor burning today as it will be very dangerous to do so. Fires are likely to spread quickly and become uncontrollable with the current conditions.

Temperatures this morning dropped to the 50s and will struggle to get out of the 60s this afternoon. Tuesday night, middle 30s will be possible inland and our cold-favored spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The morning low temperature should be in the low 60s or upper 50s this time of year, so this is some very early cold air especially for our location.