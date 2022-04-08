Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry and windy conditions have been ongoing this afternoon with frequent gusts in excess of the 30 mph under mostly sunny skies. Gulf Coast State College, the Franklin County EOC, and St George Island Bridge also recently reported gusts up to around 40 mph. These observations have prompted a Wind Advisory for coastal Walton- Bay-Gulf-Franklin until 3Z. Dangerous fire and beach conditions are also in place for the Panhandle where a Red Flag Warning and High Surf Advisory are in effect. Winds look to ease some after sunset with high temperatures falling into the 40s by morning. A massive upper trough over the eastern US remains the dominant synoptic feature through the near-term period. This system keeps dry northwest flow in place to reinforce the post-frontal airmass. The trough axis swings across the Tri-state tonight into tomorrow, which may squeeze out a few offshore showers and/or bring pockets of cloud cover. Another round of dry/windy weather is expected Saturday as strong low-level flow looks to mix down to the surface from daytime heating. However, the high-temperature forecast is cooler than yesterday (widespread 60s).

A clear ending to the weekend is expected as a surface high-pressure system moves into the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will allow for sunny skies and calm winds across the area Saturday night and Sunday. With high pressure over the region, temperatures are expected to rebound to near normal values in the mid to upper 70s areawide on Sunday. Saturday lows will drop into the low to mid-40s with a few upper 30s possible along the Georgia and Alabama state lines.