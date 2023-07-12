Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summer pattern is bringing us daily storm chances. In the next few days, a bit of an extra spin in the atmosphere in the form of an MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) will help with storm coverage. It’s possible that some areas see storms persist and that could cause Flooding or Flash Flooding. We are not forecasting based on a front or an area of low pressure so this is a low confidence forecast for high rain chances. That reason alone lets me believe there will be breaks in the rain and some dry time over the next two days. Regardless heavy rain is possible and the main concern.

Tonight a few showers or storms are possible with temps falling into the 70s for lows. Thursday should see storms pop up early in the morning. Rain chances will be highest in the afternoon with the early afternoon the most likely to see widespread showers and storms. Much of the action should fade through the evening hours. It’s possible for the coverage to be less depending on where the remnant MCV sets up. Friday will feature high rain chances as well with the likely left-over spin over the area or just off to our west that should add to the rain chances again. Slightly lower rain chances over the weekend but no real change in the pattern is in the forecast at this time.