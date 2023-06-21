Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A return to what we typically see for the weather this time of year is possible soon. First, we have more days with high rain chances and concerns about flash flooding. A cut-off upper low is to our north with plenty of moisture to work with showers and storms will remain likely for Thursday and Friday. Storms that move over the same areas or training can cause flash flooding.

Tonight showers and storms will remain possible with some early morning storms on the coast possible once again. Again flash flooding remains the main concern from storms A strong storm or two across the area is possible but the severe threat will remain on the low side. Thursday looks to be a close repeat to Wednesday with plenty in the way of shower and storm coverage and the same thing for Friday. Temps should top out in the mid 80’s for the highs. The weekend will see the upper low pulling away from us. This will take the lift with it reducing our rain chances. The seasonal average for this time of year is about a 40% chance of rain daily and that’s about where we are going to be the exceptions are Saturday as some lifts will remain from the departing trough and Monday as a weak front will help with lift for a day. Temps will build into mid-week next week as the rain chances will be reduced we should see low to mid-90s for coastal and inland areas by the middle of next week.

Tropics: Not a big change here Bert is still on track to the Caribbean where shear will rip it apart and we are still waiting on 93L the following wave to organize. Both tropical systems are not a threat to the US mainland or north west Florida at this time.