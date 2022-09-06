Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Heavy rain is possible from Thursday to Sunday. Right now there are still a good bit of unknowns mainly in where the heavy rain sets up. The possibility is there for it to be across our area, There are a few different types of scenarios, The best case for the panhandle is a few rounds of showers but we get the dry slot in the low and the heaviest rain ends up to our east. The worst care is the heavy rain sets up over the panhandle and doesn’t move for three or four days. The most likely at this point is the heaviest rain swings across the area a few times and we see rounds of heavy rain spread out over a few days. We will be fine-tuning the forecast over the next few days as this system evolves. make sure to check back on the forecast in the coming days.