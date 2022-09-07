Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain setup is starting to come into focus but there are a lot of moving parts and plenty of things that can go wrong with the forecast. You need to understand the unknowns in where the heavy rain sets up if a dry slot develops and where the low forms will all have impacts on the forecast and outcome of what plays out. What we know a moist air mass will move on Wednesday night. A trough will develop to our south Thursday. A low will develop on that trough and drive moisture into the area the result will be rounds of pop-up showers and storms. Where storms run over the same areas Flash flooding will be possible. While we will see rounds of rain there could be breaks of dry weather over this streak of 4 days it won’t be all-day washouts every day.

