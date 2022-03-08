Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The main concern through the rest of the afternoon period and into tonight will be related to strong winds decreasing across the Panhandle and then the redevelopment of fog overnight. With nearby smoke from area fires, further reduced visibilities are possible. The main concern across the area on Wednesday will be a line of strong to severe storms that will progress across the area. The general timing of this line of severe storms will be across southeast Alabama and the FL panhandle before 11 am ET, southwest GA and the Florida Bid Bend from the late morning to 3 pm, and then the I-75 corridor and eastern Florida Big Bend after 12 noon. The main concerns with these lines of storms will be strong damaging winds and the potential for a tornado or two. Given the relatively steep lapse rates as well, hail can`t be ruled out and severe storms do have the potential for quarter-sized hail.

Several rounds of rain are expected over the next few days as several disturbances ride along a stationary front before a strong cold front sweeps through. On Wednesday, the primary hydrologic hazard will be any training thunderstorms that develop. A widespread 1-2 inches of rain is expected, but where storms train, a localized 2-4 inches of rain cannot be ruled out. Then, looking to Thursday through Saturday, it looks to be a more widespread rain event with heavier rainfall totals possible. Widespread totals will be 3-6 inches along and south of an Apalachicola to Madison line in these areas, but 1-3 inches elsewhere. This is an overall decrease from yesterday, but still could be capable of producing flooding concerns in the southeast Big Bend. Additionally, it still appears that it will take about 4-6 inches of rain to cause minor flooding concerns along area rivers.