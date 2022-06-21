Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The high-temperature forecast on Wednesday continues to advertise widespread upper 90s to lower 100s, which puts us within striking distance of daily record high temperatures, including locations with longer climate records such as ABY and TLH, dating back to the 1800s. The hot and dry nature of the air mass on Tuesday, i.e., Apparent Temperatures/Heat Index values closer to the ambient air temperature, will still be impactful despite remaining solidly below Heat Advisory criteria (108-112F). In particular, people tend not to feel the heat’s dry nature as much, as compared to an air mass with higher humidity. This can cause people to underestimate the heat, and not respond accordingly with measures to prevent heat-related illness. Vulnerable populations and those who are not acclimated to the early season heat are most at risk. For more heat-related safety tips, please visit weather.gov/safety/heat The combination of near record highs and unseasonably low humidity will make for elevated fire danger, particularly in southwest GA. Outdoor burning is therefore strongly discouraged.

