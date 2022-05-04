Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – An upper-level high centered over the Gulf will be pushed south as an upper-level shortwave trough approaches from the northwest with an associated weakening cold front. Ahead of the front on Friday, showers, and thunderstorms increase with PoPs around 70% in SE Alabama, with lower chances of around 40% further southeast into the FL Big Bend. Shear and instability look favorable for some storms to be strong to severe on Friday, although severe storms are not expected to be widespread so, the SPC has issued a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for this day from Marianna to Albany and areas west. Temperatures for the Short Term will start in the upper 60s Friday morning and warm to the mid/upper 80s by the afternoon. Friday night`s temps will somewhat cool to the upper 60s/low 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be lingering Saturday morning through the early afternoon as the shortwave trough will be sweeping north of the region. PoPs will be around 30% in SEAL, to 50% in SE Big Bend. The aforementioned cold front from the Short Term is expected to dissipate as it courses through on Saturday. Following the shortwave trough, an upper-level ridge will build in by Sunday with a northerly shift in the winds, later becoming easterly/northeasterly by Monday, keeping us dry and warm through the Long Term. Temperatures during this time will have highs in the mid to upper 80s and morning lows in the upper 60s.

