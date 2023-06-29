Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances have been slim with an upper-level high in places and a surface high to help. The upper ridge breaks down this weekend and the surface is high well… it’s not going anywhere but rain chances will be on the rise. We could squeak out some rain late Friday but that will be very dependent on a small-scale feature that may or may not metalize. This feature is an MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) or simply put a storm complex. This time of year they are very common and usually ride the edge of the ridge. It is a small-scale feature that is dependent on other factors and that makes it hard to say if it will impact our area. If it is going to it will be late Friday evening or early Saturday morning. Otherwise, rain chances remain at 30% or less through the weekend.

Tonight mostly clear conditions as well as calm, temps will fall into the 70s for the overnight lows. Friday the rain chances will be all around the MCS possibly coming in late in the day otherwise the day should be hot and dry. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s Friday/Saturday/Sunday. An Isolated Storm will be possible through the weekend but rain chances again remain around 30% or less. Monday the pattern starts to break down the upper ridge departs but the surface high stays put moisture will slowly return and so will the popup storms in the afternoon. Rain chances increase from Monday to Wednesday next week the temps will be more manageable with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.