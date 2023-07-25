Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure will build across the area the rest of the week this will allow for the temperatures to rise. Thankfully moisture returns so the rain chances will go up as the heat is on the rise. This will make the heat index (feels like temps) high once again but the rain chances will offer at least some relief across the area through the afternoons. Overall we are in the part of summer when the players on the field do not change very much this has to do with the lack of variability across North America so the pattern will change very little over the next two weeks.

Tonight with some lower dew points we will fall into the 70s tonight even lower 70s are possible. Wednesday rain chances stay low with just a pop-up here or there in the afternoon. Temps for the middle of the week through Friday should be in the low to mid-90s with the feels like temps 97 to 105 (Under warning Criteria). The weekend will see the temps rise into the lower 90s along the coast and mid-90s inland with rain chances around 40%. The heat index could reach the 105-110 range over the weekend so heat warnings or advisories could be possible.

The topics there are plenty of waves out there but the background state of the Atlantic is still pretty hostile so nothing is really developing. The best chance out there right now is a wave that just came off of Africa (about 12-14 days away). If it were to develop would likely be a fish storm or an East Coast threat. Support for development is mixed right now so just something to watch we should have a better handle on this wave by Sunday/Monday.