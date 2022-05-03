PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Warm and humid conditions continue, typical of a summertime pattern. Rain chances each day will bring a slight chance of relief, but most of the Panhandle will remain dry. With just the limited moisture available and the sea breeze as the catalyst to get storms rolling, rain chances will be around 30% or less each day. The best chance of rain comes from a front that will move in and wash out on Friday. Breezy conditions likely are around for our Friday as well. This front, however, will not drop temperatures.