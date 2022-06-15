Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, the strong east-west upper ridge axis that is currently stretched across the southern Appalachians will drop south, aligning itself from around Jackson MS to TLH. This will steer clusters of storms away from our area. With a strong ridge axis overhead tomorrow, it should really suppress our normal afternoon convection. Any storms will wait until late afternoon to form, and they should stick to the most favored Seabreeze development areas just inland from the coast. Given the prevalence of dry mid-level air, if any storms do manage to develop, they would have a good bit of gust potential. The strong high pressure will somewhat limit the inland extent and vertical depth of the Seabreeze. Given this and the lack of cooling convection, temperatures will have no problem reaching the upper 90s inland from the coast, and a couple of hundred-degree readings are in the realm of possibility. With afternoon dewpoints in the lower 70s over inland areas, heat index values of 105-111 will be widespread. A Heat Advisory is in effect again for Thursday. This is the time to be smart in the heat by staying hydrated, taking cooling breaks, and more.

