PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Today, we continue our long track into heat. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-90s across FL and the mid-90s for our GA and AL counties. Heat indices will be in the 100 to 110-degree range. Thus, a Heat Advisory (weather alerts) has been hoisted for Thursday (and likely the next several days). Pop-up showers and storms will be possible each day, but much of the Panhandle will manage to stay hot and dry.

The heat and humidity will make for dangerous health conditions for sensitive groups and anyone spending prolonged periods of time outside. To beat the heat, follow these safety tips: