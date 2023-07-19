Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Temperatures have been in the low to mid-90s this week but it has felt like the low to mid 100s. This combo will continue through the end of the work week. Dry weather will hold on outside of a very lucky pop-up or two.

Tonight patchy fog is possible again as temps fall into the 70s in most locations. Thursday the heat is on again with low rain chances we should reach 93 to 97 for the afternoon highs. It will feel like at times 105 to 110 could be enough for some heat advisories across the area again for Thursday. Friday will off more of the same but with a slightly higher chance of a pop-up but it’s not much rain chances will remain below 30% for Friday. Saturday will be the return of high rain chances the good news for those with outdoor plans Saturday is that the front will come in late in the day so those pop-up storms should hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday the front is stalled across the area and the hit-and-miss showers and storms will be with us much of the day. Still, the best chance of rain Sunday should be in the afternoon but these setups can get going in the morning hours as well. Monday and beyond should be closer to the summer pattern we will still hold onto the extra moisture but the coverage of showers and storms should be more or less in the afternoon with a lower shot at a shower/storm overall.