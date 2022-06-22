Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dangerous heat is expected to continue on Thursday, which looks to be the hottest day of this current heat wave. Some daily, and even possibly all-time high-temperature records could be broken on Thursday across the area. Overall the pattern continues with a very strong upper-level ridge continuing to remain quasi-stationary to our west across the central Conus. This ridge of high pressure will continue to bring near record too record-breaking temperatures across the area. Overall, the forecast temperatures for Thursday were not changed a whole lot. A few areas saw a one-degree uptick in high temperatures for the afternoon, but overall the forecast temperatures were generally unchanged. Triple digits are still forecast for a majority of the area, therefore, sensitive parties should still continue to remain indoors in an air-conditioned building as much as possible during the afternoon. Those that work outside should take frequent breaks, and remain as hydrated as possible. Another heat advisory will likely be needed for tomorrow, especially across the Florida Big Bend and Panhandle where dewpoints will remain high enough for heat index values to climb above 108 degrees. The upper-level high will still be over the FL Panhandle for Friday, keeping our temperatures warm in the upper 90s to the low 100s. A surface Low coming down from the Carolinas will keep the more intense heat in our western counties in SE Alabama, while our eastern Big Bend counties will see an increase in rain chances. PoPs increase to around 50 percent for areas around Valdosta, with lesser chances to the west. There is a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday along I-75, including the Extreme SE Big Bend region. Some of these storms will be capable of strong to severe gusty winds. Widespread high temperatures around 100 degrees are expected for Friday after starting in the upper 70s for the morning low. Due to the increase in moisture for Friday, the Max Apparent temperatures will be around 110 degrees. We may meet Excessive Heat Warning (Heat indices at or above 113 degrees) criteria along the immediate coast and into the Big Bend Region for Friday because of the higher moisture content.

