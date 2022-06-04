PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A ridge of high pressure will be building across the Gulf of Mexico Sunday through much of next week, leading to hotter and relatively drier weather. Temperatures are forecast to hover around 90 for our coastal locations while inland highs are forecast to reach the mid-90s this week. Add in humidity and it will feel closer to 100 degrees many days in the week ahead. Rain chances will be slim with only a few isolated pop-up showers and storms possible each day. If your location receives rain, consider yourself part of the “lucky” few who win the rain lottery!