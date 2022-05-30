Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summertime pattern continues throughout the short term with afternoon pop-up thunderstorms expected, forced through diurnal mechanisms. Although ridging will begin to build over the area, coverage isn`t expected to be widespread. Expect daytime highs in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. In the long term, we`ll see a subtle mid-level disturbance cross eastern CONUS Thursday into Friday in the form of a weak cold front. The low-level 850mb trough that accompanies the subtle mid-level disturbance is expected to cross through our Area throughout Friday. The lack of upper-level support will limit robust convection to the usual summertime-type of storms. However, this low-level trough will play an integral role in potentially steering away from any tropical feature that potentially develops in the NW Caribbean Sea this weekend, which the NHC currently has a 40% chance for development. Potentially keeping it to our south and east, leaving our region with minimal impacts. However, this could change with subsequent forecast updates, be sure to check back here and at www.hurricanes.gov for the latest.

Tropics

The Ensemble models are coming together with track and timing. All last week I talked about the possibilities here. We have a hurricane that will make landfall from the EPAC in Mexico. The core here is very small and will rapidly dissipate but the mid and upper-level circulation which are much broader will survive. Depending on the land interaction will depend on if we are talking heavy rain over the Florida Peninsula or not. If the upper-level circulation ejects north west this could become the dominant area for new low-level circulation to develop (GFS Solutions), if the mid-level stays in tack then we likely see the low redevelop farther north (EURO Solutions). This should all become clear about what stays intact and what doesn’t by Wednesday. Regardless we are going to have some sort of low redevelopment. The trough pushing into the south and high Pressure in place across the northern Gulf will keep this from getting too far north in the Gulf. Add in some rather stout shear and dry air into the system that will keep it from becoming all that strong. It will have some difluence help from a Jet streak to the north of the system, which means it will have some help to overcome the shear and dry air. The Jet influence might keep the low too strung out to be considered tropical but could meet Sub-tropical classification. Whatever the classification is the threat with this storm in the Peninsula of Florida is heavy rain. The EPS with the EURO shows a wide area of 4-8” with some areas greater than 1 foot of rain. The GFS shows a similar output but farther south over Cuba. The track difference here is where the models diverge but motion/development/timing are similar in both Ensemble outputs.

EPS Tracks

The Panhandle impacts

We would see very little from this system regardless of if the EURO or GFS is correct. The track will be important, however. This is because the closer the storm is to our area the more likely we have a suppression enhancement effect. That means northeast wind and dry conditions, it would also mean warmer temps possibly to the upper 90s. The farther south the track is the less influence we will have on our weather which will mean a continued summer pattern through the weekend.

EPS total precip

Significant changes in the forecast here are not expected but make sure to check back as often as possible for any updates.