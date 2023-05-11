Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – That time of year when the heating of the day the Seabreeze and the Gulf moisture make the weather very predictably unpredictable. This is in jest but it’s also true that some things like prevailing wind direction and typical convergence areas help to narrow down the prospects of where storms will pop. The overall theme of random activity is really the case with the summertime setup. The Seabreeze gets going once the temp over land is 8 degrees warmer than the water temp. That’s all it takes for the formation of both a Seabreeze or land breeze (basically the opposite of the Seabreeze, which happens at night mostly in the summer). The Seabreeze acts as a surface front and aids in helping lift air parcels up so that storms can begin to form. That point forward outflow from storms that interact with other boundaries with the Seabreeze or other outflow boundaries form new storms. This gives us the popcorn effect on the radar and the random nature of where storms form.

Thursday night a shower or storm is possible through the night while most of the activity will fade with the sunset, some shower and storm activity is possible as we will have some leftover boundaries hanging around. Friday should start off dry with some clouds around in the morning then sunny conditions before the Seabreeze gets a few storms to pop again in the afternoon. Saturday will be very similar a northeast wind aloft could pin the Seabreeze closer to the coast on Saturday this might help a few storms pop over coastal areas before moving inland. Sunday and Monday some dry air sneaks in and while the chance of a storm will still be around in the afternoons the temps will be very warm could see near 90 even to the coast and low to maybe mid-90s for our inland areas on those days. The summer pattern continues through next week with no major pattern changes in the forecast.