Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Yes, we are all ready for the heat to go away. No, I have no idea when that is going to happen. I can tell you that the pattern that has given us endless high dew points all summer long is sticking around for at least the next 7 days. The dry and cool air continues to be locked up to the midwest and the northeast, while tropical and sub-tropical air continues to be pushed into our area. The heat will roll on for the foreseeable future.

Tonight is humid with cloudy conditions becoming clear overnight. Temps fall into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will see more of the same hot and humid with a chance of a pop-up storm. Still hit and miss on the storm activity with just a 30 to 40% chance. Temps will climb into the low to mid-90s for highs with the heat index up to 110° in the afternoon hours. Thursday and Friday an approaching front could bring slightly higher rain chances but over all each day will be hot and humid with a chance of a popup shower or storm in the afternoon.