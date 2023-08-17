PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Tuesday’s cold front is still stalled across the Panhandle today. It’ll give way to only isolated pop-up showers or storms and a bit more cloud cover again. The stalled front will likely move away from our area and wash out over the next 24 hours. Rain chances will lessen as it does so, with drier air present. High pressure will build over the Southeast Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You can expect sunnier skies and only stray pop-ups during that timeframe.

High temperatures will trend back to the low-mid 90s along the coast and mid-upper 90s inland over the next seven days. Humidity is expected to rise again this weekend, so the break from the intense heat/humidity will not last for long.

Tropics: We are currently monitoring three tropical waves: one near the Caribbean shifting west, and two in the Eastern Atlantic coming off the west coast of Africa. The one in the Caribbean is showing some potential for weak development possibly in the western Gulf over the next week. At this time, there is a low chance of tropical development, but something to watch.

The other two also have moderate tropical potential over the next 7 days and are showing more signs of a west/northwest curvature. It’s too early to tell where they may go, so check back for updates!