Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat rolls on, temps will continue to reach dangerous levels as we work through the rest of the week. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be 95 to 100 across the area. Dew points will remain very high so the heat index will continue to stay 105 to at times 112° for feels-like temps. This heat can be dangerous make sure to take precautions in the heat, plenty of fluids to hydrate, and allow time to cool off if you have to be outdoors make sure you are getting a cooling period every hour.

Tonight mostly clear conditions but we will only fall down into the mid to upper 70s at best it will be warm and humid. Thursday will be another dangerous day with temps 94 to 98 for the forecast highs it will feel much hotter. Rain chances will stay very low for Thursday around 20%. Friday could see higher rain chances but it is dependent on a storm complex to move through and at the moment that looks like a low chance overall. Temps will still reach 93 to 98 for highs and the heat index will remain dangerous. The weekend should feature a bit more clouds in the afternoon and improve rain chances as we lose the upper-level influence. This will bring rain chances up to 30% by Sunday and 40% by Monday then 50% for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. These rain chances will be our summer pattern which means that we will mostly see pop-ups in the afternoon with the heating of the day. If you are looking at that forecast for vacation no need to change plans just expect storms around the area in the afternoon it will not be washout weather.