Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Northeast flow is expected to continue for one more afternoon across the area on Thursday as an upper-level trough to our east, and weak surface low, begin to translate west. This will keep a tight pressure gradient in place which will lead to breezy 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph on Thursday. Relative humidity values will be slightly higher on Thursday but with the recent dry conditions helping to dry fuels out, and breezy conditions in place, this will lead to at least one more day of increased fire weather concerns. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler as cooler air from the northeast tries to work into the region. An area of low pressure off the SE Coast will move onshore overnight Thursday into Friday. This will lead to unsettled weather Friday afternoon, with PoPs being the greatest across our E-NE counties. Heavy rain is not anticipated as this is expected to be a broad area of low pressure with minimal upper-level forcing. Expect daytime highs in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.In the long term, we`ll see a trough moving across the Great Lakes region Sunday through Tuesday. This will help push the area of low pressure over the SE up towards the NE while also providing modest forcing for ascent across our northern half (SW Georgia and SE Alabama counties). Thus, an increase in rain chances across our northern half is on tap for Saturday through Monday, however, PoPs max out at around 30%. Once the trough moves through ridging will build in behind it, leading to a warming trend towards the end of the period with highs potentially reaching the mid-90s. Expect daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s initially warming to the mid-90s by Wednesday (away from the coast). Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s are expected.