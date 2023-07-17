Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances will be lower for most of this week thanks to high pressure both at the surface and aloft. This will bring dry air to the mid and upper levels keeping the rain chances down and bringing some slightly lower dew points to the surface. The lower dew points should keep us below any heat advisory criteria but it still going to be very warm with the heat index at times reaching 100-105°. The seabreeze each day will still allow for a stray pop up but rain chances will in general be 20% or under.

Monday night will be warm and humid with partly cloudy conditions and the wind out of the west around 5 to 10 mph. Temps should fall into the low to mid-70s for overnight lows. Humid weather will prevail on Tuesday with the best chance of a shower or storm coming in Franklin county for the afternoon the rest of the area should be mostly dry and hot. Temps will reach the low to mid 90s for highs with the heat index near 105 at times. Wednesday and Thursday will be more of the same a very stray pop-up shower or storm possible but otherwise hot and humid. Rain chances return Friday but a 30 to 40% chance of a pop-up is all we will get Friday. Saturday and beyond should have higher rain chances again with a front coming in and stalling much like what we have had most of the summer so far. This will lower the temps with more rain-cooled air and clouds to keep the temps down a touch.

One last thing to note. As we round out July we typically see an uptick in tropical activity. Nothing too impressive in the long-range for now but starting to see some things to watch where the basin has been fairly quite so far outside of a couple of short-lived tropical systems. Nothing to worry about for now but something to tune into as we near closer to August. August 20 to October 20 is peak hurricane Season.