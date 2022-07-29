Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Warm with drier weekend conditions compared to average weather. Rain chances for both days will be in the 20-30% range. This should allow for more sun and higher temps by the afternoon hours. Temps should be in the low to mid-90s for the weekend with a slow retreat to the low 90s for next week as our rain chances increase through the middle of the week. Through the next 10 days, the tropics look to remain on the calm side with no areas of interest in the near term. As our rain chances go up next week it will be thanks to the ridge breaking down and allowing for more hit and miss showers and storms. This should mean a breakdown in coverage across the area that is with our Seabreeze pattern.

