Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – ridging will continue to dominate the near-term forecast. A few afternoon showers and storms will remain possible this evening, with chances decreasing as we head into the late evening hours. Tonight, skies will clear and winds will weaken, which could lead to the development of patchy fog where rain has fallen. Otherwise expect quiet conditions with balmy low temperatures in the mid-70s. Tomorrow, we continue our long track into heat. High temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid-90s across FL and the mid-90s for our GA and AL counties. Heat Indices will be in the 100 to 110-degree range, thus a Heat Advisory (weather alerts) has been hoisted for Tuesday. Make sure you know how to Beat the Heat by staying cool, limiting outdoor activities, staying hydrated, and checking on your neighbors and family.

