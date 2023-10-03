PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning! An upper-level ridge across the eastern half of the United States is bringing Canadian wildfire smoke all the way south into the Panhandle thanks to a northeasterly wind. You may notice that haze in the sky this morning. It is reducing visibility by a couple miles – nothing too serious and thankfully, not impacting the air quality much.

This ridge will provide us with dry conditions over the next couple days before it breaks down Thursday. Dry air, a breeze and no rainfall here lately means fire danger will be high. Please avoid outdoor burning! If you must, make sure you have plenty of water nearby to completely terminate a fire and all its embers.

Friday into Saturday, a cold front will move through the southeast and dip into the Panhandle. A few isolated showers are possible each day, but for now, it looks like the front is more likely to produce a drop in temperatures versus significant rainfall. The front should clear northwest Florida by Saturday afternoon at the latest. Heading into Sunday, it’ll be sunny and cooler from morning to afternoon.

High temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-upper 80s along the coast and inland Tuesday through Friday. By Saturday, those highs will hover around 80 degrees, falling to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Morning lows will generally be in the low 60s today through Saturday inland, low-mid 50s Sunday. Along the coast, morning lows will sit in the mid-60s until Sunday, falling to around 60 degrees.